Back in the low 90s

After a beautiful weekend, we have a warm up on tap with highs pushing into the low 90s before another cool down midweek!
Temperatures will warm into the low 90s this afternoon for the warmest spots, which is slightly above normal for this time of year. Expect tons of sunshine and light breeze as well. Overnight lows tonight will drop into the 40s and 50s.
A system will begin to impact us on Tuesday bringing gusty southwest winds. Temperatures will warm back into the low 90s tomorrow but thankfully this system will also cool us down into the low 80s midweek. At this time, Wednesday will be the windiest day with gusts between 30 and 45 mph. The strongest wind will be east of Tucson in Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County where a Red Flag Warning will be possible as well as patchy blowing dust.
After this system passes through, temperatures will begin to warm back into the 90s by the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend.
Meanwhile an area of low pressure off the coast of Mexico could help bring some moisture to Southeastern Arizona this weekend! The best chance for mostly dry storms on Saturday will be near the New Mexico border with better coverage on Sunday from Tucson eastward.
- Today: Sunny and warm. High: 92°
- Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 57°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, warm and breezy. High: 91°