Back 2 School America celebrates Arizona educators

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Back 2 School America launches its 2023 We Appreciate Teachers campaign.

We Appreciate Teachers, sponsored by CA Ventures, is designed to celebrate and support Arizona educators by rewarding fifteen winning teachers with Back 2 School America kits which are full of vital school supplies.

The winners will also receive gift baskets in Phoenix during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

Anyone can submit a campaign application on behalf of a teacher, including the teacher himself/herself.

The teacher must be currently employed by a school in Arizona.

To participate, people can apply online or print out and complete the form from the B2SA website. All applications must be completed no later than April 1 and winners will be announced by April 11.

“During these challenging times, teachers have had to work even harder to make sure their students stay connected and are learning,” says Back 2 School America CEO, Matthew Kurtzman, “With our campaign, we are celebrating the creativity, resourcefulness, and going above and beyond that teachers have had to do to provide Arizona school children with an education.”

Back 2 School America is a national non-profit organization that provides free school supplies each year to tens of thousands of deserving kids from low-income families to help them succeed in the classroom.