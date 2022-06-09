Baby seal splashes in some cuteness at Milwaukee Zoo

MILWAUKEE (NBC) — The Milwaukee Zoo is showing off its latest addition an adorable baby harbor seal.
The baby seal is a girl and was born at the Milwaukee Zoo last month.
Mom and pup are doing well, and this is the second baby for mom Cossette who is seven years old.
The baby pup was born on land but was in water, swimming within 30 minutes.
The unnamed new addition has a baby brother who is just two.
Baby brother Bosco was separated from mom so that the new pup could learn how to nurse.
Zookeepers say within 4 to 6 weeks, the pup will be weaned and taught to eat fish, which will be hand-fed by keepers.