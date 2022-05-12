Baby formula shortage affecting Southern Arizona families

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday, the Biden Administration said its working to cut red tape to get to the bottom of the nationwide baby formula shortage.
Food specialist and speech pathologist, Nina Isaac, co-founded Tucson's Milk and Honey on Pima Street.
Isaac has been a source of information and comfort for families struggling to deal with the supply shortage of baby formula.
It started a few months ago when a popular manufacturer, Abbott Nutrition, had to recall batches of formula that were making some babies sick. Several had to go to the hospital.
That recall ignited the shortage. Prices are still on the rise and now some shelves are empty
"We help families breast feed and have breast milk for their babies," Isaac said. "And, again, there are situations where they can't. It is concerning. If there's no option, no formula on the shelves, what are these families to do?"
The White House says finding a quick solution to the shortage has become one of Biden's top priorities.
"The FDA is taking a number of actions," White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said. "It is working closely with manufacturers to expand production lines at facilities within the country. We're expanding hours of operation for manufacturers of infant formula."
"Some babies we work with are medically complex babies and so some of them are on specialized formulas and some of those are backordered," Isaac said.
Isaac said under no circumstances should people be diluting their formula.
She said that can cause a baby to stop growing and in some cases, can lead to illness and even death.