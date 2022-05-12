Baby formula shortage affecting Southern Arizona families

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday, the Biden Administration said its working to cut red tape to get to the bottom of the nationwide baby formula shortage.

President Joe Biden asked states attorneys general to crack down on unfair price gouging.

Food specialist and speech pathologist, Nina Isaac, co-founded Tucson's Milk and Honey on Pima Street.

Isaac has been a source of information and comfort for families struggling to deal with the supply shortage of baby formula.

It started a few months ago when a popular manufacturer, Abbott Nutrition, had to recall batches of formula that were making some babies sick. Several had to go to the hospital.