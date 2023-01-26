Aztecs tame the Bears

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was a winning night Wednesday for the two ranked college basketball teams up on West Anklam Road as the No. 12 Pima Aztecs women and the No. 16 men swept the visiting Phoenix Bears.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 12 Pima picked up its fifth straight win on Wednesday as the Aztecs put away Phoenix College 74-43.
Sophomore Priscila Varela (Mesquite HS) and freshman Jordan Joe both scored 11 points while freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) produced her fourth straight game with double-digit rebounds finishing with 10 points and 13 boards.
The Aztecs (16-4, 9-3 in ACCAC) swept the regular season head-to-head meetings with the Bears (2-16, 0-12) as they won 70-34 on Nov. 30.
Pima remains in the No. 2 spot in Division II Region I.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
The No. 16 ranked Aztecs defeated Phoenix College 106-92, snapping their 2-game skid.
Freshman Mike Pope finished with a game and season-high 25 points as he went 6-for-8 from three-point range. Freshman Dillan Baker (Salpointe Catholic HS) posted 18 points.
Pima (17-3, 9-3 in ACCAC) finished 16-for-30 (.533) from beyond the arc for the game.
The Aztecs swept the regular season meetings with the Bears (8-12, 3-9) as Pima won 110-99 on Nov. 30.
The Pima men are currently the No. 1 seed in Division II Region I.
The Aztec men and women are back at the Aztec Gym on Saturday when they host Yavapai College at 2 p.m and 4 p.m.
