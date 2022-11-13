Aztecs hope to win soccer titles at home

TUCSON (KVOA) --- Let the games begin.
24 soccer sides are in Tucson for this week's NJCAA Division II National Championships at the Kino Sports Complex. Play begins on Monday and runs thru Saturday.
Both the Pima College women and men reached the Final last season in Kansas with the men bringing home their second title in the last five years.
Both Aztec teams earned at large bids, getting the No. 5 seeds and playing in Pool D.
The Pima Soccer women (13-2-1) will play No. 9 seed Northeast Community College (NE) on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Kino North Stadium at 5:30 p.m. They will close out pool play against No. 4 seed Northwest Mississippi Community College (MS) on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Kino North Grandstand at 5:30 p.m.
The Aztec men (10-2-3) face off against No. 9 Southeastern Community College (IA) on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Kino North Grandstand at 5:30 p.m. Then they will play No. 4 seeded Morton College (IL) at Kino North Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
The winner in each of the four pools advance to the national semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18.
Tournament play begins at 10 a.m. on the 14th with four games each day Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday. Semi-final matches are being held on Friday, November 18 with the Championships on Saturday, November 19.
The event is open to the public.
Copyright 2022 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.