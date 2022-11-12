Aztec Report: November 12

TUCSON -- The Pima women's and men's basketball team were on the floor Saturday while cross country competed at the NJCAA Championships.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Pima Basketball scored its highest point total of the young season on Saturday in beating ABC Prep 157-79 at the West Gym.
The Aztecs (3-0) put up 86 points in the first half and have scored 135 or more in all three of their wins,
Sophomore Traivar Jackson and freshman Dillan Baker (Salpointe Catholic HS) combined to score 49 points. Jackson finished with a team-high 25 points along with five rebounds and three blocks while Baker added 24 points.
The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Gym on Thursday when they host Arizona Christian University JV. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 16 Pima Women's Basketball (Division II) fell to Snow College (Division I) 72-63 in the final game of the Eastern Arizona Classic. The Aztecs (3-1) beat Eastern Wyoming and Community Christian before Saturday's loss to Badgers.
The Aztecs finished with four players scoring in double figures. Freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) led the way with 12 points to go along with seven rebounds. She averaged 12 points and 8 rebounds during the tournament.
Sophomore Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico HS) closed out the game with 10 points, sophomore Aiona Johnson finished with 10 points and sophomore Jaden Leslie had 10 points.
The Aztecs begin ACCAC conference play on Tuesday, November 22 when they host Eastern Arizona College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Pima women's and men’s cross country teams closed out the 2022 season on a strong note on Saturday at the NJCAA Division I National Championships held at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, FL.
Sophomore Marissa Lopez (Sahuarita HS) was the top finisher for the Aztec women in the 5K race as she took 72nd place out of 181 competitors with a time of 21 minutes, 26.5 seconds.
The Aztec men finished in 13th place out of 29 teams with a team score of 385. The Aztecs were ranked No. 19 in the nation coming into the race.
Sophomore Johnathon Lane (Walden Grove HS) finished the 8K race in 34th place with a personal-best time of 26 minutes, 22.1 seconds. His placement and time is the best by a Pima male runner since 2016 when David Fernandez (Ironwood Ridge HS) took 33rd place with a time of 26:13.84.
The Aztecs finished in 24th place out of 25 teams with a team score of 567. The Aztecs were not ranked coming into the national championship race.
Copyright 2022 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.