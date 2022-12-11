Aztec Report: December 10

TUCSON -- Both the Pima Aztecs Women's and Men's Basketballs teams suffered home losses to Division I Cochise on Saturday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Pima Basketball suffered a first blemish on the season Saturday falling to the Apaches 80-73 at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.
Cochise (8-2, 5-0) remained unbeaten in ACCAC play with the victory.
Sophomore Cesar Saenz (Sabino HS) finished with a team-high 20 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists. Freshman Jaylen Alexander fell short of a double-double as he posted 18 points and nine rebounds.
The Aztecs (8-1, 4-1 in ACCAC) will move away from ACCAC conference play for their final game before the winter break. They will host Taylor Made Prep on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Gym. Tipoff is at 6:00 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
12th ranked Pima Women's Basketball lost to the No. 19 ranked Apaches (Division I) 82-61.
PCC rallied from an early 21-11 deficit to tie the game at 25-25 in the 2nd quarter.
Sophomore Aiona Johnson finished with a team-high 11 points. Freshman Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) was the only other Pima player to score in double figures as she had 10.
The Aztec ladies will step away from ACCAC conference play as they take on Arizona Christian University JV on Monday in Phoenix. Game time is set for 6:00 p.m.
