AZHSVB: Salpointe Catholic rallies to win on road at CDO

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Canyon del Oro appeared early Tuesday night like they were going to continue the good vibe that saw them sweep rival Salpointe Catholic last season.
The top ranked Dorados won the first set 25-16 in front of a raucous crowd at the Dorado Gymnasium, but the No. 3 Lancers rallied to sweep the next three sets to take the match in four (16-25, 25-18, 31-29, 25-20).
The contest included a crazy 3rd set that took 60 points to complete.
Salpointe Catholic (16-4, 3-0) takes a one-game lead in the Conference 4A Kino Region over CDO (11-4, 2-1). The much-anticipated rematch will be on Thursday, October 20.
Francesca Pieroni led the Lancers with 13 kills. Sophia Hernandez had 30 assists and Gabriella Monge finished with 17 digs.
Canyon del Oro last season won both matchups against Salpointe Catholic to end a ten-match losing streak. The Dorados reached their third state final before falling 3-0 to Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep.
Salpointe Catholic has appeared in four state championship matches since 2016, winning three titles over that stretch (2016, 2017, 2020).
BRUNELL OUT
Conference 5A No. 5 Catalina Foothills is sandwiched in between Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro as the top programs in Southern Arizona according to MaxPreps.
The Falcons (13-3) beat Buena 3-1 on Tuesday but will play the remainder of their schedule without a key player.
Junior outside hitter Molly Brunell is done for the season after having surgery on her non-hitting shoulder.
Brunell who plays both volleyball and softball at CFHS suffered the injury last spring during the Falcons run to the 5A softball semifinals.
Catalina Foothills won the 5A Sonoran Region last season. It was their first region title since 2008. The Falcons have won 33 of their last 40 matches.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.