AZHSVB: Catalina Foothills wins 8th straight against Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It's a new era for Catalina Foothills Girls Volleyball but the results look very similar.
The Falcons swept visiting Tucson Monday night 3-0 to improve to 11-3 on this young season.
CFHS is under the direction of first-year head coach Andrew Adair. The 2014 Falcons grad took over this season when Nick Thiltges departed after seven years. Thiltges' teams won 20 games or more in three of his six full seasons.
The Falcons appear on the way to that mark again as they look to advance to a fourth straight state tournament.
Catalina Foothills has appeared in just one state title match, losing the 2001 Class 4A championship to Coconino (2-1).
Tucson (5-7) has never been to a state title match. The Badgers though are much improved in 2022 after going just 1-21 in 2021.
The Badgers also have a new coach this year in Sean Peterson.
THMS has struggled to find consistency since the Mia Sokolowski era (2012-2015) in which the Badgers went 98-32 in four seasons under Wendy Escarega-Parra and Amanada Larriva. Tucson has won just 54 matches in the last seven seasons.
The victory for the Falcons was their 8th straight over the Badgers. CFHS has not lost a set to THMS since 2015 and has won 22 out of the last 23 sets in the series.
Catalina Foothills is currently ranked as the 3rd best team in Southern Arizona according to MaxPreps. They sit behind Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro and overall are ranked 10th in Conference 5A.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.