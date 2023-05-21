 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AZHS Softball: Sabino wins 5th title

The Sabercats beat rival Empire to remain the dominant team in Conference 3A

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Sabercats delivered the Ravens a 9th straight setback in their rivalry and in the process won a fourth straight title and fifth overall.

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The third time was indeed the charm.

Sabino beat Empire 5-2 Saturday morning at Cherry Field to win a fourth straight Conference 3A softball championship.

It was the third attempt to play the championship game after it had to be postponed and suspended due to rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first two games were to be played at Hillenbrand Stadium. Saturday's affair was moved to the home of the Tucson Badgers.

Empire held a 1-0 lead in the game that was suspended Wednesday after two innings. That advantage went away due to AIA rules that state that any game suspended under four innings is resumed as a re-start.

Logo High School Softball

Sabercats sophomore pitcher Avery Nielsen had enough in the tank to hold off the Ravens. She struck out nine in seven innings allowinig just a two-run home run to Morgan Faunce.

Jesamin Aguilar hit a solo home run for Sabino (30-3). Riley McFarland drove in a pair and Alyssa Aguirre had a run batted in.

POSTGAME: Sabino's Jesamin Aguilar discusses winning a third prep title in softball

It's the fifth overall championship for the Sabercats and the ninth straight time they've beaten Empire (29-2). The Ravens were attempting to win a third state title.

Copyright 2023 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you