AZHS Softball: Sabino wins 5th title

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The third time was indeed the charm.
Sabino beat Empire 5-2 Saturday morning at Cherry Field to win a fourth straight Conference 3A softball championship.
It was the third attempt to play the championship game after it had to be postponed and suspended due to rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The first two games were to be played at Hillenbrand Stadium. Saturday's affair was moved to the home of the Tucson Badgers.
Empire held a 1-0 lead in the game that was suspended Wednesday after two innings. That advantage went away due to AIA rules that state that any game suspended under four innings is resumed as a re-start.
Sophomore pitcher Avery Nielson was in command for a majority of the afternoon in a 5-2 win over Empire in 3A state title game. @AllSportsTucson pic.twitter.com/Z4qu9lxYha— Kevin Murphy (@KevinMurfee) May 20, 2023
Sabercats sophomore pitcher Avery Nielsen had enough in the tank to hold off the Ravens. She struck out nine in seven innings allowinig just a two-run home run to Morgan Faunce.
Jesamin Aguilar hit a solo home run for Sabino (30-3). Riley McFarland drove in a pair and Alyssa Aguirre had a run batted in.
POSTGAME: Sabino's Jesamin Aguilar discusses winning a third prep title in softball
It's the fifth overall championship for the Sabercats and the ninth straight time they've beaten Empire (29-2). The Ravens were attempting to win a third state title.