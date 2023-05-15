AZHS Baseball: CDO beats Saguaro to go back-to-back

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The 2023 Canyon del Oro Baseball team is the 10th to win a state championship in the state of Arizona.
But they are the 1st to do it in back-to-back seasons.
The Dorados (21-10) jumped on Scottsdale Saguaro for a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and won 4-1 Monday night at Tempe Diablo Stadium to take the Conference 4A championship.
Michael Jones and Ernie Alvarez drove in runs in the first inning and Chris Humphreys added a two-run single in the 2nd.
The early lead was plenty for starting pitcher Lucas Casey who held the Sabercats to their lone run in six and a third innings. Humphreys came on in relief to get the final two outs, the first of which featured Casey making a running catch in right field.
CDO is now 10-3 in state championship games, winning the last two under head coach Jason Hisey.
Hisey joins Roger Werbylo, Phil Wright and Keith Francis as coaches to win multiple state championships at Canyon del Oro.
CDO BASEBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (Year, Division, Head Coach)
- 1979 (AA) Roger Werbylo
- 1984 (AAA) Roger Werbylo
- 1994 (5A) Phil Wright
- 1997 (5A) Phil Wright
- 2000 (5A) Kent Winslow
- 2002 (5A) Keith Francis
- 2009 (4A Div. I) Len Anderson
- 2015 (Div. II) Keith Francis
- 2022 (4A) Jason Hisey
- 2023 (4A) Jason Hisey
CONFERENCE 5A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Catalina Foothills will try and win their first state championship on Tuesday when they travel to Tempe Diablo Stadium to face Queen Creek Casteel.
Casteel (26-6), one of Arizona's newest high schools, is making their first title game appearance.
The Falcons (27-2-1) are winless in their previous five trips (2002, 2004, 2005, 2010, 2018) to the finals.