AZGFD's veterinarian conducts necropsy on bear that killed Tucson man

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Dr. Anne Justice-Allen, an Arizona Game and Fish Department’s wildlife veterinarian, conducted a necropsy on the black bear that killed Steven Jackson at his property in the Groom Creek area near Prescott on June 16.
AZGFD officials believe this bear acted in what appeared to be an unprovoked predatory attack by the bear.
According to Dr. Justice-Allen’s report, the bear was a 7 to 10-year-old adult male weighing 365 pounds. It was in good condition with no apparent signs of disease.
The bear tested negative for rabies. According to the AZGFD, Arizona has recorded only one case of a bear having tested positive for rabies, in 1971.
Dr. Justice-Allen’s summary says there were human remains in the bear’s stomach, along with native vegetation and seeds.
The cause of death of the bear was multiple gunshot wounds from a neighbor who was trying to stop the attack.
