AZGFD reminds everyone to leave baby wildlife alone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding everyone to leave baby wildlife alone.
Recently the AZGFD posted about a bobcat kitten in Vail. it appears to be abandoned but AZFSD says the mother is most likely nearby feeding.
The department says to wait at least 24 hours before assuming the worst unless the wildlife is in harm’s way.
Then you can call 623-236-7201 or a wildlife rehabber.
