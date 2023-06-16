 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AZGFD reminds everyone to leave baby wildlife alone

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reminding everyone to leave baby wildlife alone.

Recently the AZGFD posted about a bobcat kitten in Vail. it appears to be abandoned but AZFSD says the mother is most likely nearby feeding.

News 4 Tucson with a reminder from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The department says to wait at least 24 hours before assuming the worst unless the wildlife is in harm’s way.

Then you can call 623-236-7201 or a wildlife rehabber.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE