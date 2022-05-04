AZGFD: Mountain lions caught on trail cam 3 times this month

TUCSON (KVOA) - A mountain lion was caught on camera passing though the Tucson area several times this month, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department.
In a Facebook post shared Wednesday, cougars have been spotted on a trail camera three times this month. The most recent sighting occurred at Sweetwater Drive near Saguaro National Park West.
While no action will be taken at this time, AZGFD said anyone who spots a mountain lion is advised to call 623-236-7201 to help its staff monitor their behavior and location.