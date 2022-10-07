AZ Senate debate sparks controversy on Twitter

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona's three US Senate candidates took the stage in Phoenix for their first, and likely only, debate Thursday.
Democratic sitting Sen. Mark Kelly faced off against Republican challenger Blake Masters and Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.
As expected, the three candidates clashed on a number of topics from the beginning to the end. And Tucson's city officials took to Twitter to share their opinions.
Mayor Regina Romero tweeted: "Mark Kelly agrees we need comprehensive immigration reform, and dreamers are as American as his own children. We have to re-elect Mark Kelly."
The chairwoman for the Arizona GOP, Kelli Ward, tweeted: "Hands down winner of the AZ senate debate: Blake Masters."
During the hour-long debate, several issues sparked controversy and immediate responses on Twitter regarding inflation, immigration and the border.
And of course, the limit on abortion access was also a major topic of discussion.
"I support the restrictions and the protections that were allowed under Roe v. Wade. and abortion only happens very late in pregnancy when there are serious issues," said Mark Kelly.
"Last year, Arizona passed a law that limits abortions after 15 weeks. I support that law," said Blake Masters.
"It doesn't matter what my personal opinion is on abortion and I'm not going to tell you. We need a policy that recognizes that reasonable minds disagree on this issue," said Marc Victor.
The start of early and vote by mail is just a week away. Ballots will be sent out on Oct. 12.
The Arizona Senate race is one of a handful nationwide that will decide whether Republicans will be able to reclaim the majority in the Senate.