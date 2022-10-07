AZ Senate debate sparks controversy on Twitter

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 304 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita and East Sahuarita.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES...

At 348 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest
of Marana, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail, and areas of blowing
dust with low visibilities.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Red Rock and Dove Mountain, and portions of Interstate 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Pima County
through 445 PM MST...

At 355 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles east of Santa Rosa, or 33 miles south of Casa Grande, moving
west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of northern Pima
County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

AZ Senate debate sparks controversy on Twitter

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona's three US Senate candidates took the stage in Phoenix for their first, and likely only, debate Thursday.

Democratic sitting Sen. Mark Kelly faced off against Republican challenger Blake Masters and Libertarian candidate Marc Victor.

As expected, the three candidates clashed on a number of topics from the beginning to the end. And Tucson's city officials took to Twitter to share their opinions.

Mayor Regina Romero tweeted: "Mark Kelly agrees we need comprehensive immigration reform, and dreamers are as American as his own children. We have to re-elect Mark Kelly."

The chairwoman for the Arizona GOP, Kelli Ward, tweeted: "Hands down winner of the AZ senate debate: Blake Masters."

During the hour-long debate, several issues sparked controversy and immediate responses on Twitter regarding inflation, immigration and the border. 

And of course, the limit on abortion access was also a major topic of discussion.

"I support the restrictions and the protections that were allowed under Roe v. Wade. and abortion only happens very late in pregnancy when there are serious issues," said Mark Kelly. 

"Last year, Arizona passed a law that limits abortions after 15 weeks. I support that law," said Blake Masters. 

"It doesn't matter what my personal opinion is on abortion and I'm not going to tell you. We need a policy that recognizes that reasonable minds disagree on this issue," said Marc Victor.

The start of early and vote by mail is just a week away. Ballots will be sent out on Oct. 12.

The Arizona Senate race is one of a handful nationwide that will decide whether Republicans will be able to reclaim the majority in the Senate.

Tags

Recommended for you