AZ Gun stores sued by Mexico issue legal response

TUCSON (KVOA) - Five Arizona gun stores are hoping to see legal action brought against them by the Mexican government to come to an end.
Since October, three Tucson gun shops, as well as one in Phoenix and Yuma have been under the microscope, accused of being directly involved in straw purchases leading to gun violence in Mexico.
"If you actually look at each count what they're claiming we're doing it's absurd," said Veerachart Murphy owner of Ammo AZ.
Ammo AZ is the Phoenix-area gun store involved in the lawsuit. Collectively the gun shops are requesting the case be dismissed. In a 54-page filing their attorneys made six different legal arguments for why the case has no standing.
They point to federal protections for licensed gun dealers limiting liability for what is done with their products. They also claim Mexico can't pinpoint damages it has suffered directly, and they claim the gun shops have no duty to protect foreign citizens and other arguments claiming Mexico lacks cause and jurisdiction.
"I have had two ATF audits since then you think if I was doing something wrong, ATF would have taken the opportunity to shut me down," said Murphy.
Mexico filed a similar lawsuit against gun manufacturers in August 2021, it was dismissed in September 10 days later they filed this lawsuit.
"There should be some repercussions in this. The unfortunate part here is every attorney I've spoken to in regards to a counter-suit is that Mexico is essentially going to take the same defense which is hay we're a sovereign country you can't sue us just like we can't sue you but they are still attempting to," Murphy said.
Murphy said he's already faced damages, he said his bank canceled a pre-approved $10 million loan he planned to use to improve his business after hearing about the allegations. He said the bank also closed all his business and personal accounts.
A judge has not yet ruled on thee request to dismiss the case.