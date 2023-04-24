AZ Forestry will begin a 2,000 acre prescribed burn

COCHISE COUNTY. Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management plans to begin a multi-day prescribed burn nine miles southeast of Sonoita in Santa Cruz County.

ADFFM says The Babacomari Ranch RX Burn starts Tuesday, April 25 and goes through Thursday, April 27 if weather permits.

Burn managers expect to target approximately 2,000 acres with 3,200 acres in total to be treated over the next few years.

The project will be highly visible in Sonoita, Elgin, Huachuca City and Sierra Vista.

Fire weather may pause the planned burn.