AZ Department of Education launches tip line to report "inappropriate" teaching

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Education has launched a tip line for parents to report "inappropriate" teaching in Arizona classrooms.

According to the department's website, the Empower Hotline allows parents to "make a report about inappropriate lessons that detract from teaching academic standards such as those that focus on race or ethnicity, rather than individuals and merit, promoting gender ideology, social-emotional learning, or inappropriate sexual content."

The Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tom Horne, campaigned on the promise to fight critical race theory in Arizona schools. "The test scores, when I took office, were at the bottom of the barrel. We need to get them up and the focus in recent years has been on other things and I'm trying to get the focus on academics. We want to be sure we get rid of distractions and that teachers are teaching the academics bell to bell," Horne said.

Teachers said they are concerned about the chilling effect this could have in Arizona classrooms. "I don't know why the head of our education system would insist on trying to strike fear in the hearts of teachers or in the classrooms. It very much sounds like a witch hunt," said Margaret Chaney, President of the Tucson Educators Association.

Horne says three subjects can be deemed "inappropriate", Critical Race Theory, Social Emotional Learning, and inappropriate sexual teachings. Chaney said Critical Race Theory is not taught in Arizona's K-12 schools.

Chaney said the hotline creates a lot of uncertainty for educators. "I don't know what word or what situation would trigger a parent." But Horne said teachers have nothing to worry about as long as they are teaching academics. "They can teach all the history they want to they have nothing to worry about, but when they start pushing a personal ideology that's a different story," he said.

Parents can phone or email the tip line with their concerns. "So, this gives us a means of communication for people to let us know. It doesn't mean we'll believe what they say. We have investigators to check it out. We realize false charges can be made," Horne said.

The tip line has already received backlash on social media. Save Our Schools Arizona posted a video on Twitter and TikTok, encouraging parents to call the hotline and tell the state how amazing Arizona teachers are.

Chaney worries the hotline could worsen the state of education in the state. "I feel that with the shortages that Arizona is facing this will create more of a rift. We're going to find it harder to retain teachers, we're going to find it harder to recruit teachers. Maybe that's the goal, to empty out public schools."