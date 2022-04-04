AYF hall of famer Julius Holt dies

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson sports community is mourning the death of Julius Holt.
Holt passed away on Monday after a brief illness at the age of 60.
He came to Tucson from Washington D.C. in 1981 to play football at the UA for then-head coach Larry Smith. He was apart of Wildcat teams that pulled off major upsets over No. 1 USC in 1981 and No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 6 Arizona State in 1982.
Holt made Tucson his home after graduation working for a time in UA Athletic department as an academic counselor.
He is most remembered for his years leading the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation. The work he did for the organization led to his induction into the American Youth Football and Cheer Hall of Fame.
David Adams (UA '82) talks about his friend Julius Holt
A proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Holt is survived by his wife Lisa and children Justin and Julia.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.