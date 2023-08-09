Avra Valley residents recount destructive storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Winds of about 60 miles per hour from Tuesday’s storm knocked down power lines in Avra Valley, leaving many residents in the area without power.
“It was pretty intense. When the winds started picking up it was some of the most intense stuff I've seen,” said George Kaldonski.
The storm Tuesday afternoon knocked down power poles near Anway and Tucker Roads in Avra Valley, and that's where the Kaldonski family lives.
The father and son told News 4 Tucson how frightening the storm was.
“From the winds, it started howling at first. And later it started sounding like a freight train, you know? The whole car was shaking and I was thinking, these poles aren't gonna take it,” said George.
“I was noticing there was this real bad storm there, all these pools of water and lightning was starting to strike close,” said George’s son Vincent.
And then, the power went out.
“I look behind me and all the lines were down on the road already so I pulled around to the other side, called 911, and reported it to them,” said George.
Without lights and AC, these extreme temperatures have not made it easy.
“Well, it's kind of a sleepless night, you know? Once it gets so muggy and hot it's pretty tough and I'm worried about the food in the freezer,” said George.
Now, they're waiting for the power to be restored.
We will continue to monitor the outages in this area so make sure to stay with us.
