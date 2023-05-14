Aviation Pkwy from 37th St to Alvernon closed due to down power lines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to the Pima County Sheriff's department, all travel on Aviation Parkway from 37th Street and Alvernon Way is closed.
The streets will remain closed for the next few hours. We will update you as soon as we get more information.
The closure is due to a micro burst of wind that caused several down power lines. There are also several street lights out in the surrounding area.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
