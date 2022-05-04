Autopsy: Woman migrant found on border wall choked to death

PHOENIX (AP) — An autopsy says a Mexican woman found hanging on the border wall in Arizona choked to death in an accident when she became entangled in climbing gear.
That's what the Pima County Medical Examiner’s concluded in its report for the Cochise County Sheriff’s office. The 31-year-old Griselda Anais Verduzco Armenta was found suspended from the border wall April 11. She was entrapped by a cord, tie-down straps, and seat belt around her neck, chest and arms.
The report this week said Verduzco Armenta had abrasions to the head, torso and extremities, contusions, a leg laceration and a fractured vertebra.