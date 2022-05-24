Autopsy released for former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins

An autopsy reveals former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins "drank heavily" and lot a lot of alcohol in his system when he was hit and killed by a truck in South Florida last month.
The Broward County medical examiner's autopsy released says haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine.
It lists the cause of Haskins' death as "multiple blunt force injuries" and manner of death was ruled an accident.
Haskins died the morning of April 9th when he was hit by a dump truck in the west bound lanes of interstate 595 in Florida.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The autopsy said Haskins' vehicle ran out of gas and he left on foot to find a gas station.
Haskins was a star at Ohio State before he was selected by the Washington Commanders.
He was later signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.