Authorities work together to rescue hiker after fall on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A hiker has been stabilized after sustaining several injuries on Mt. Lemmon.
ON Sunday, a hiker fell on Mt. Lemmon and sustained several injuries according to Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue.
Yesterday a hiker fell on Mt Lemmon and sustained several injuries. The patient was stabilized by @SARA_AZRescue and Mt Lemmon Fire. @Arizona_DPS Ranger 1 flew from Phoenix to hoist the patient out. Great team effort by all those involved. @PimaSheriff pic.twitter.com/xU5vaIWCiJ— PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) May 8, 2023
Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Mt. Lemmon Fire were able to stabilize the hiker.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Ranger 1 flew from Phoenix to hoist the hiker out.
