 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities work together to rescue hiker after fall on Mt. Lemmon

  • Updated
  • 0
FvnvUQqaEAAlLW8.jpg

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A hiker has been stabilized after sustaining several injuries on Mt. Lemmon.

ON Sunday, a hiker fell on Mt. Lemmon and sustained several injuries according to Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue.

Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Mt. Lemmon Fire were able to stabilize the hiker.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Ranger 1 flew from Phoenix to hoist the hiker out.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you