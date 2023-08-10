Authorities seize guns and ammunition in smuggling operation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies work together to seize thousands of rounds of ammunition and multiple guns.
Last week, members of the Counter Narcotics Alliance (CNA) Mid-Level Transportation Group (MLTG), in conjunction with the United States Border Patrol, were conducting an operation on I10.
During a routine traffic stop, investigators found 15,000 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, 2,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 350 AK-47 magazines, one AR-15 rifle, and one pistol.
Through a follow-up investigation, MLTG learned of a storage facility in Nogales, Arizona, that was associated with the pickup driver.
MLTG and DEA units obtained a search warrant for the storage unit. Investigators found multiple assault rifles, handguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are continuing the investigation.
