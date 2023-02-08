Authorities seize $2 million worth of fentanyl on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men have been arrested in seizure of $2 million worth of fentanyl on Tucson's south side.
On Thursday, February 2, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety served a search warrant near South 6th Avenue and East Ajo Way.
Detectives say they seized $2 million worth of fentanyl along with meth, heroin, vehicles, guns and ammunition.
Authorities say Daniel Chavez Chan, 40, and Victor Bracamonte Miranda, 41, were booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and weapons misconduct.
The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking.