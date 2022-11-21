Authorities seeking missing father, son last seen on Tucson's northeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing father and son, who were last seen on Tucson's northwest side Nov. 18.
Thirty-year-old Jeffrey Euber went for a drive with his father, 67-year-old John Euber and did not return home, authorities say. They were last seen in the 1000 block of E. Snyder Creek Place.
Both John and Jeffrey were last seen in a red in colored 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan bearing AZ plate BHR2638.
Jeffrey is diagnosed autistic and functions at a kindergarten level. He also takes medication for seizures.
John is said to be 5 feet, eight inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information should contact Pima County Sheriff’s Office (520) 351-4600 or 911.