Authorities seek missing vulnerable adult from north side

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Today and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
Strongest winds Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Authorities seek missing vulnerable adult from north side

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are searching for a vulnerable adult who went missing Sunday on the northside.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, David Foster, 80, was last seen in the 2900 block of Grannen Road in a 2018 red Nissan Sentra with Nevada license plate: 153F45.

Foster is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. Foster has brown eyes and brown hair.

Reports detail that the 80-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt, and a dark hat with a red logo.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911. 

Digital Content Producer

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously an intern at the station since 2017.

