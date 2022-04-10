Authorities seek missing vulnerable adult from north side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are searching for a vulnerable adult who went missing Sunday on the northside.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, David Foster, 80, was last seen in the 2900 block of Grannen Road in a 2018 red Nissan Sentra with Nevada license plate: 153F45.
Foster is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. Foster has brown eyes and brown hair.
Reports detail that the 80-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt, and a dark hat with a red logo.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911.