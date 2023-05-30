Authorities remind people to know their limits after rescuing two hikers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department wants to remind hikers to start and finish their hikes earlier in the day.
Arizona is heating up and PCSD wants to remind hikers to bring plenty of water and know your limits.
PCSD's Search and Rescue Team, along with Rural Metro Fire Department, responded to two hiker rescues on Monday.
PCSD says both hikers are okay and only needed some rest and rehydration.
