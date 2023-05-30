 Skip to main content
Authorities remind people to know their limits after rescuing two hikers

  • Updated
  • 0
Fall Huachuca Mountains

Courtesy: Christian Garcia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department wants to remind hikers to start and finish their hikes earlier in the day.

PCSD and Rural Metro Fire rescued two hikers on Monday.

Arizona is heating up and PCSD wants to remind hikers to bring plenty of water and know your limits.

PCSD's Search and Rescue Team, along with Rural Metro Fire Department, responded to two hiker rescues on Monday.

PCSD says both hikers are okay and only needed some rest and rehydration.

