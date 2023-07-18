Authorities recover body in east Tucson wash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man was recovered from a was Tuesday morning.
According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to a wash in the 6900 block of E. Case Pl for the reports of an unresponsive man.
The TPD says the man was pronounced deceased.
According to TPD This is going to be handled as a death investigation and nothing suspicious was noted.
