Authorities offering reward in bank robbery investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department are offering a reward for information on a suspected bank robber.
TPD says the suspect attempted to rob employees at a Wells Fargo Bank in east Tucson on June 13.
BANK ROBBERY: On 07/13/23, this suspect attempted to rob employees at Wells Fargo Bank (7191 E Golf Links). If you recognize this suspect please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/Qku1ftVDXm— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) July 19, 2023
According to TPD they are offering up to a $1000 reward.
If you have any information contact 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.
