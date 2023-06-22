Authorities offering potential reward for homicide information

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened this morning.
On June 22 around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a man down on General Hitchcock Highway.
When deputies arrived, they located a man with obvious signs of trauma.
The PCSD Homicide Unity took over the investigation, which is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org.
