...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Authorities need help identifying possible suspects in house-party shooting

  • 0
Still from ring video of shooting

Courtesy of Steve Berry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department are attempting to identify possible suspects after a shooting Sunday morning.

A house party on the northwest side of Tucson turned into a shooting investigation early Sunday morning.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting but the PCSD are seeking help from the public.

Multiple vehicles and occupants were caught on surveillance footage which are attached to this article.

House Party Shooting

As you can see and hear in the video, many party-goers walk around the neighborhood just before hearing numerous rapid gunfire, and fleeing to safety.

The shooting occurred near Oro Valley, at Monmouth Ct. and Monmouth St.

Deputies said that there were no visible victims on the scene when they arrived, but according to PCSD, one victim was located at the Oro Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another victim reported a minor injury to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Each had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

Neighbors told News 4 Tucson that they saw groups of teenagers running out of the house before police showed up.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will update you when we receive more information.

Anyone who has information can call 911 or can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.

WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

