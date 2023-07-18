Authorities need help identifying possible suspects in house-party shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department are attempting to identify possible suspects after a shooting Sunday morning.
A house party on the northwest side of Tucson turned into a shooting investigation early Sunday morning.
No suspects have been identified in the shooting but the PCSD are seeking help from the public.
Multiple vehicles and occupants were caught on surveillance footage which are attached to this article.
As you can see and hear in the video, many party-goers walk around the neighborhood just before hearing numerous rapid gunfire, and fleeing to safety.
The shooting occurred near Oro Valley, at Monmouth Ct. and Monmouth St.
Deputies said that there were no visible victims on the scene when they arrived, but according to PCSD, one victim was located at the Oro Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another victim reported a minor injury to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Each had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.
Neighbors told News 4 Tucson that they saw groups of teenagers running out of the house before police showed up.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will update you when we receive more information.
Anyone who has information can call 911 or can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.
