Authorities investigating reports of armed man in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department have responded to calls of a man with a firearm near the 2200 block of E. Broadway Blvd.
TPD says there are no reported injuries but the scene is still active.
TPD negotiators are on the scene.
The man has barricaded himself in a gas station bathroom.
🚨Critical Incident🚨Midtown officers are working a critical incident in the 2200 block of E. Broadway Blvd. Broadway will be closed near Plumer Ave. Please seek an alternate route and expect delays during the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/6lMgqFXVfu— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 9, 2023
According to the TPD Broadway will be closed in the area while they are investigating.
Details are limited.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE