Authorities investigating reports of armed man in central Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department have responded to calls of a man with a firearm near the 2200 block of E. Broadway Blvd.

TPD says there are no reported injuries but the scene is still active.

TPD negotiators are on the scene.

The man has barricaded himself in a gas station bathroom.

According to the TPD Broadway will be closed in the area while they are investigating.

Details are limited. 

