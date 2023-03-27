Authorities investigating murder in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department and homicide detectives are investigating the murder of Gabriel Munoz.

Patrols officers responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive man near the 2000 block of South Irving Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the deceased 46-year-old Munoz with obvious signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives were called to continue the investigation. They are currently working to establish a motive and locate additional witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can call 88-CRIME and share your information anonymously.