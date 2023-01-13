 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating motorcycle-vehicle collision in Southeast Tucson

  • Updated
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a motorcycle and vehicle collision that has caused serious injuries. 

TPD says the intersection of North Wilmot Road and East 22nd Street will be shut down for the next several hours.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The involved vehicle remained at the scene.

Make sure to stay with News 4 Tucson for updates. 