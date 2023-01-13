Authorities investigating motorcycle-vehicle collision in Southeast Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a motorcycle and vehicle collision that has caused serious injuries.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨Officers from @OperationsEast are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle. The intersection of N. Wilmot Rd. & E. 22nd St. will be shut down for the next several hours.Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/DfNw5yCqL3— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 13, 2023
TPD says the intersection of North Wilmot Road and East 22nd Street will be shut down for the next several hours.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The involved vehicle remained at the scene.
Make sure to stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.