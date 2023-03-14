Authorities investigate a stabbing in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department responded to a stabbing around 3 a.m.

Officers responded to a fight in the 2800 block of N. Oracle Rd. They located an adult man with obvious signs of serious trauma.

Officers say the man was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

TPD says no suspects are in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates on this stabbing situation.