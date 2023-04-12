 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist from Tuesday's crash

police lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson authorities have identified the motorcyclist that was killed in a collision in central Tucson Tuesday night.

Detectives identified the motorcyclist as 37-year-old Tristen Philip Keefer. He died at the scene.

Tucson Police Department says Keefer was speeding when he collided with the other vehicle which was making a left-hand turn.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. TPD says the driver was not impaired.

The investigation is still ongoing.

