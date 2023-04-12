Authorities have identified the motorcyclist from Tuesday's crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson authorities have identified the motorcyclist that was killed in a collision in central Tucson Tuesday night.

Detectives identified the motorcyclist as 37-year-old Tristen Philip Keefer. He died at the scene.

Tucson Police Department says Keefer was speeding when he collided with the other vehicle which was making a left-hand turn.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. TPD says the driver was not impaired.

The investigation is still ongoing.