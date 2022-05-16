 Skip to main content
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack

  • Updated
At least 1 dead and 5 wounded in shooting at California church

First responders on the scene of a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California Sunday.

May 16, 2022 1:49 PM

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman in a deadly attack at a California church was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people.

California officials spoke Monday about what led to the shooter to open fire, killing John Cheng and wounding five others during a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

A former neighbor says Chou’s life unraveled after he was nearly beaten to death several years ago.

