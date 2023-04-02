Authorities give an update on a shooting on Tucson's southwest side on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two people were injured after an altercation on Tucson's southwest side.
Officers say just before 7:45 p.m. Saturday, they were in the 4700 blocks of S. Landing Way area when they heard the sounds of gunshots.
Officers arrived to the parking lot and located a man victim with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, those injuries are still considered serious, but the man is now in stable condition.
According to detectives an argument in the parking lot turned into a confrontation.
During the confrontation, two people were injured, and one was located with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Both were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives believe say they have all the parties involved, there are no outstanding suspects, and no arrests have been made at this time.
