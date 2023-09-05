Authorities end search for missing child

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) – PCSD have safely found a missing vulnerable child.
12-year-old David Ortega went missing around 8:20 p.m. on September 4.
According to PCSD, he was last seen near Pantano and Wrightstown, and he left riding a scooter in an unknown direction.
Ortega was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue glasses, and riding a scooter.
PCSD has said that Ortega is 4’6”, weighs around 90-100lbs, has brown eyes and black hair.
This is the second time in three days that Ortega has gone missing.
After each incident he was found within hours of going missing.
