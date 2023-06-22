Authorities call for evacuations for Wildhorse Fire in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona State Forestry is responding to a fire near Hereford.
East of Highway 92 South of Hereford Road to 3 Canyons is on “SET” evacuation status.
The AZF air attack is reporting 30 acres and running with structures threatened.
Evacuations are in progress for areas south of Three Canyons, east of Highway 92 to Deer Ridge, Wildhorse Area, Andalusian Way Area.
Hwy 92 closed to traffic from Ramsey Canyon thru Palominas Roads.
There is a Hard road closure at Hereford Road.
The fire is 3 miles east of Ramsey Canyon.
#AZForestry responding to new start near #Hereford. Air Attack is reporting 30 acres and running w/structures threatened. Fire is approx. 3 miles E of Ramsey Canyon. #AZFire #CochiseCounty pic.twitter.com/yLHA2aFhFm— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2023
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE