 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities asking for help identifying vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A person is dead after a hit-and-run in southern Tucson.

On Aug. 24, a vehicle at the intersection of E. Valencia Rd. & S. Craycroft Rd., was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you