Authorities asking for help identifying vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

Detectives are asking for your help. On 07/24/23, at the intersection of E. Valencia Rd. & S. Craycroft Rd., the pictured vehicle, was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision. Anyone with information is being asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/PF6eQ8GMnz— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 18, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A person is dead after a hit-and-run in southern Tucson.
On Aug. 24, a vehicle at the intersection of E. Valencia Rd. & S. Craycroft Rd., was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE