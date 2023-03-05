 Skip to main content
Authorities arrest two suspects in connection to a central Tucson shooting from December 2022

By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Homicide Detectives have made two arrests in connection to the fatal-shooting of Jada Thompson from late December of last year.

Authorities say they have identified the suspects as 21-year-old Cameron Patrick Griffith and 20-year-old Jamie Moniq Moore.

On Friday authorities located both suspects and arrested them without incident.

Investigators say after conducting a search of their vehicle both Patrick Griffith and Jamie Moore were charged with 1st degree murder and aggravated assault/drive-by shooting.

The suspects were booked into the Pima County Jail and are currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond each.

