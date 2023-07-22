Authorities arrest suspect in deadly bar fire in Mexico border city that killed 11

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST TUESDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, Dangerously hot
conditions with near record to record high temperatures of 108
to 113 expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility
between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South
Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST
Tuesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Authorities arrest suspect in deadly bar fire in Mexico border city that killed 11

  • Updated
Authorities arrest suspect in deadly bar fire in Mexico border city that killed 11

Firefighters fight flames at a bar in Sonora, Mexico, on July 21.

 Bomberos San Luis

(CNN) — Authorities in Mexico say they have arrested a man suspected of intentionally setting a bar on fire after being kicked out, killing 11 people near the Arizona border in the Mexican state of Sonora.

The fire broke out at 1:33 a.m. Saturday at a bar in San Luis Rio Colorado, near the United States border city of San Luis, Arizona, according to a statement from the Sonora Attorney General’s Office.

A 17-year-old and a female American citizen were among those killed, Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez, Sonora’s attorney general, said in a news conference Saturday.

Mexican authorities were still trying to confirm if the woman who died also had Mexican citizenship, Chávez said.

CNN has reached out to the US Department of State for comment.

The person suspected of starting the fire, who authorities said had “a high degree of intoxication,” threw an object with fire at the drinking establishment’s doors after security staff removed him from the building, according to the statement translated from Spanish.

“According to versions (from) several witnesses, the person with a young, male appearance was disrespecting women in that bar and was expelled,” according to the statement.

The prosecutor’s office described the object thrown at the bar as “a kind of ‘Molotov’ cocktail, which caused the incident.”

The attorney general said Saturday the main suspect is being interrogated.

At least six people were also injured, according to Chávez. One person remains hospitalized, two were discharged and the other three were transferred to US hospitals for treatment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

