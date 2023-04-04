Authorities arrest homicide suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department arrest 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez in connection to a homicide from Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a home near S. 12th Avenue and W. Drexel Road, where Gutierrez barricaded himself.

TPD SWAT, K9, Air Support, and Hostage Negotiators were sent to the scene.

Guitierrez exited the home and surrendered to police just before 1 a.m.

Authorities booked Gutierrez into the Pima County Jail for his warrant. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Originally on April 2, Tucson Fire responded to the 3500 block of South Liberty Avenue for a report of a dead woman located inside a residence.

Officers learned that the family of the victim had arrived and entered her home to check on her welfare and found her dead.

She was identified as 46-year-old Maria Acedo.

Acedo and Gutierrez were involved in a domestic relationship.