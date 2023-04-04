 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Authorities arrest homicide suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Gutierrez
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department arrest 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez in connection to a homicide from Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a home near S. 12th Avenue and W. Drexel Road, where Gutierrez barricaded himself.

TPD SWAT, K9, Air Support, and Hostage Negotiators were sent to the scene.

Guitierrez exited the home and surrendered to police just before 1 a.m.

Authorities booked Gutierrez into the Pima County Jail for his warrant. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Originally on April 2, Tucson Fire responded to the 3500 block of South Liberty Avenue for a report of a dead woman located inside a residence.

Officers learned that the family of the victim had arrived and entered her home to check on her welfare and found her dead.

She was identified as 46-year-old Maria Acedo.

Acedo and Gutierrez were involved in a domestic relationship.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you