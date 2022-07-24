Authorities arrest 18-year-old involved in south side homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide that happened on the southside last Wednesday.
According to Tucson police, Antonio Dario Varela, 18, was deemed the suspect in last Wednesday's fatal shooting of 25-year-old Francisco Espriu.
Reports stated that on July 20, officers responded to reports of a shooting outside a convenience store on South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road.
Upon arrival officers located the 25-year-old on scene with gunshot trauma and was pronounced dead.
On Friday, investigative unites determined Varela as the suspect. Operations Division South/Community Response Team and Tucson SWAT located the 18-year-old and was booked into the Pima Count Jail.
Varela was charged with Second Degree Murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond.