Authorities are still investigating cause of fire at a Fry's on Tucson's northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire and Golden Ranch Fire responded to the Fry's grocery store in midtown Tucson on Tuesday night.

At around 8:42 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Fry's grocery store for reports of a fire in the paper goods aisle.

Upon arrival, they observed significant smoke from inside the store.

Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after arrival.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been reported. The investigation is still ongoing.