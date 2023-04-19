Authorities are asking for your help identifying a vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in the area of Tanque Verde and Houghton in the morning of April 7.
PCSD says based on the parts that were left on scene, they are looking for a 1994-1996 Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, or Blazer/ Tahoe that may have front end damage.
The photos in the article are not the actual vehicle, just samples of the body style. PCSD says the actual vehicle is possibly gray.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org
